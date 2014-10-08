Oct 8 Nanobiotix SA :

* PharmaEngine to be involved in pivotal trial of NBTXR3 in soft tissue sarcoma

* To receive milestone payment in October from PharmaEngine

* Collaboration aims to speed up authorisation of NBTXR3 in Asia-Pacific region