March 25 Nanoco Group PLC :
* Cash and cash equivalents of £14.50 million at the period end
(31 July 2013:
£9.94 million)
* Board is actively evaluating a transition to the main market
as soon as is
practicable and also a US adr listing
* Runcorn semi-tech facility capacity doubled
* Significant quantities of quantum dot samples shipped to
potential display
industry customers
* Follow-on development agreement signed, and announced today,
with major south
korean electronics company in displays
* Look forward to the early adoption of Nanoco quantum dots in
commercial
display applications.
* Revenues in the six months to 31 January 2014 were £0.70
million (H1 2013:
£2.50 million)
* Loss before tax was £5.00 million (H1 2013: loss of £1.60
million)
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here