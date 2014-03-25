March 25 Nanoco Group PLC : * Cash and cash equivalents of £14.50 million at the period end (31 July 2013:

£9.94 million) * Board is actively evaluating a transition to the main market as soon as is

practicable and also a US adr listing * Runcorn semi-tech facility capacity doubled * Significant quantities of quantum dot samples shipped to potential display

industry customers * Follow-on development agreement signed, and announced today, with major south

korean electronics company in displays * Look forward to the early adoption of Nanoco quantum dots in commercial

display applications. * Revenues in the six months to 31 January 2014 were £0.70 million (H1 2013:

£2.50 million) * Loss before tax was £5.00 million (H1 2013: loss of £1.60 million)