Aug 1 British quantum dots maker Nanoco Group
Plc said it had entered into a non-exclusive licence
deal with Merck for the German drugmaker to use its
technology in digital displays, sending its shares up as much as
10 percent.
Nanoco has been hunting for a new licensing deal for the
past few months since it switched from exclusive to
non-exclusive its deal with Dow Chemical Co for
commercial production of quantum dots to be used in digital
displays.
Under the license, Merck would be able to immediately start
marketing Nanoco's cadmium-free quantum dots and ultimately
establish its own production facility, Nanoco said in a
statement on Monday.
The British firm did not disclose the financial details of
the deal, but said it would receive a licence fee and royalties
on Merck's sales of the Nanoco cadmium-free quantum dots
manufactured.
Quantum dots are semiconductor crystals 10,000 times finer
than a human hair. They convert electrical energy into light and
can be manipulated to produce precise colours, and are mostly
used in television sets.
