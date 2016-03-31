March 31 British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc said on Thursday it expects full-year revenue to be less than it previously expected due to lower royalty payments from Dow Chemical Co.

Nanoco said an agreement allowing Dow to licence its cadmium-free quantum dot technology had been modified, resulting in lower royalty rates and no earn-out income for the British company. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)