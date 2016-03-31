Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
March 31 British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc said on Thursday it expects full-year revenue to be less than it previously expected due to lower royalty payments from Dow Chemical Co.
Nanoco said an agreement allowing Dow to licence its cadmium-free quantum dot technology had been modified, resulting in lower royalty rates and no earn-out income for the British company. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.