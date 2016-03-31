Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
March 31 British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc said on Thursday that its full-year revenue would be less than expected due to lower royalty payments from Dow Chemical Co after the two amended a licence agreement.
Nanoco's shares fell as much as 8 percent to 42.28 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.
The company partnered with Dow Chemical in 2014, giving the U.S. company exclusive right to use its cadmium-free quantum dot technology to mass produce quantum dots.
Quantum dots are semiconductor nanocrystals, 10,000 times finer than a human hair, that can convert electrical energy into light and be manipulated to produce precise colours in display.
Nanoco said on Thursday that the agreement was amended to make it a non-exclusive one, which would result in Dow paying the British company lower royalty rates and no earn-out income.
"Nanoco is expected to use other partners to speed up its penetration of other markets outside of Korea," analysts at Liberum wrote in a note.
The brokerage added that amended agreement also potentially made Nanoco a more appealing acquisition target than it was when its technology was exclusive to Dow.
Prior to the announcement, analysts expected Nanoco's revenue to rise to 4.99 million pounds ($7.2 million) for the year ending July from 2.03 million a year earlier.
Last year the company's rival Nanosys signed a multi-year agreement with South Korean television maker Samsung Electronics Co. ($1 = 0.6973 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.