BRIEF-Amdocs reports Q2 revenue $966 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 2 Nanoco Group Plc :
* Colin White has for health reasons decided to resign as a director and to leave company with effect from 31 December 2014
* Mark Sullivan will continue in role of interim chief financial officer
* Recruitment process for appointment of a new chief financial officer will begin shortly
SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.