BRIEF-Walvax Biotechnology unit receives GMP certificate
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Yunnan Food and Drug Administration
June 9 (Reuters) -
* Nanoco Group Plc Receives TSB Grant For Bio Imaging
* Has been awarded a further £308,000 grant to support its research at university college london (ucl) into use of cadmium-free quantum dots in in-vivo imaging of cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Yunnan Food and Drug Administration
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016