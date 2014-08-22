Aug 22 NanoRepro AG : * Says successfully executes capital increase * Says by order of Board of Management and Supervisory Board of 29 July 2014,

share capital increased by 290,000 shares, nominal value of EUR 1 * Says gross proceeds of 290,000 euros * Says new strategic investor Karma Pharmatech Gmbh to distribute diagnostic

products i.a. in Egypt * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage