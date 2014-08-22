BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals says entered sales & marketing agreement
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc - on april 13, co entered into a strategic sales & marketing agreement with Cameron Ehlen Group, Inc. DBA Precision Lens
Aug 22 NanoRepro AG : * Says successfully executes capital increase * Says by order of Board of Management and Supervisory Board of 29 July 2014,
share capital increased by 290,000 shares, nominal value of EUR 1 * Says gross proceeds of 290,000 euros * Says new strategic investor Karma Pharmatech Gmbh to distribute diagnostic
* Says new strategic investor Karma Pharmatech Gmbh to distribute diagnostic products i.a. in Egypt
* Cerulean Pharma-estimates cash, cash equivalents as of june 30, assuming has not consummated transactions under novartis apa or dar*pa, to be $4 million-$6 million