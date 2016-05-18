BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
May 18 NANOS CO., LTD:
* Says it has applied for the initiation of the company's turnaround process with Suwon District Court, to normalize its business, on May 18
Source text in Korean: me2.do/51El3ejq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.