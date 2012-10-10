Oct 10 Former General Motors Co Vice
Chairman Robert Lutz has joined the board of a steel materials
design company in which the U.S. automaker has invested,
NanoSteel Co Inc said on Wednesday.
Privately held NanoSteel has created a technology for the
manufacture of a new class of high-strength steel that it hopes
to eventually license to steelmakers for use in the auto
industry.
NanoSteel's "approach has the potential to offer the most
natural progression for automakers to stick with their most
trusted material - steel - and at the same time enjoy
exceptional properties that support the design of next
generation fuel efficient vehicles," Lutz said in a company
statement.
Prior to GM, Lutz was president of Chrysler Corp, which is
now controlled by Fiat, and he held executive positions
with Ford Motor Co and BMW.
In August, GM's venture capital arm invested an undisclosed
amount in NanoSteel as a way to tap into the company's new steel
alloy technology.
"Over the next several years, light-weighting of vehicles
will be a major focus area to improve fuel economy," GM Chief
Technology Officer and head of GM Ventures Jon Lauckner said at
the time of the investment. "NanoSteel's nano-structured alloys
offer unique material characteristics that are not available
today, making them a potential game-changer."
The lead investors in Providence, Rhode Island-based
NanoSteel include EnerTech Capital and Fairhaven Capital
Partners.