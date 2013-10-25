BRIEF-Capital Hotel announces delay in filing FY financial statements
* Says not able to file audited financial statements for fy 2016, within the timeframe required by the nigerian stock exchange
Oct 25 Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit down 18.8 percent y/y at 495.6 million yuan ($81.5 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qyp24v
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 50 percent, or to be 51.1 million yuan to 72.9 million yuan