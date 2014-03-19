UPDATE 1-China's Bright to sell Weetabix to Post Holdings in $1.76 bln deal
* Bright took control of Weetabix from Lion in 2012 (Changes sourcing, adds Bright spokesman comments)
March 19 Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 8.7 percent y/y at 793.6 million yuan ($128.17 million)
* Says domestic and overseas aluminium markets face competition from Southeast Asia and Latin America
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pyf77v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Bright took control of Weetabix from Lion in 2012 (Changes sourcing, adds Bright spokesman comments)
April 18 Jiangsu General Science Technology Co Ltd :