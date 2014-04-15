By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, April 15 BlackBerry Ltd said on Tuesday
it bought a minority stake in privately held healthcare IT firm
NantHealth, a move that offers a glimpse into the type of niche
markets the smartphone maker is targeting as it attempts to
engineer a turnaround.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry, a pioneer in the
smartphone industry, has fallen on hard times as its market
share has waned in recent years. As the company attempts to stem
losses and remain relevant it is now focused on expanding its
services segment that caters to the needs of large clients like
banks, law firms and government agencies, among others.
BlackBerry's Chief Executive John Chen, who took the reins
at the company less than six months ago, sees healthcare as one
of the sectors in which the company has an advantage, due to a
heightened focus on patient privacy and BlackBerry's vast array
of networks that can manage and secure data on mobile devices.
"BlackBerry's capabilities align closely with NantHealth's,"
said Chen in a statement on Tuesday. "This investment represents
the type of forward-looking opportunities that are vital to our
future."
The financial terms of the deal itself were not disclosed,
but NantHealth said it does not seek any further funding from
BlackBerry beyond its current investment.
The two companies are now working together to develop a new
smartphone tailored to the needs of the healthcare sector. The
device is likely to get launched late in 2014 or early in 2015,
said Jim Mackey, BlackBerry's head of corporate development and
strategic planning, in an interview.
"We do plan to make the device available for all, but it
will be optimized for viewing 3D images and CT scans," said
Mackey, adding that the device will also be usable as a regular
smartphone, allowing users to view movies, play games or access
consumer applications.
He said the deal with NantHealth exemplifies BlackBerry's
focus on the regulated industries such as healthcare.
NANTHEALTH INVESTMENT
California-based NantHealth, whose cloud-based platform is
already set up at about 250 hospitals and connects more than
16,000 medical devices, said it sees the tie-up with BlackBerry
allowing it to expand its base of services.
"Security and privacy is tantamount to us and to patients,"
said NantHealth's founder Patrick Soon-Shiong. "BlackBerry's
expertise is incredibly valuable to NantHealth as we expand our
platform and make it available for wider deployment through a
secure mobile device."
Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and businessman, who made billions of
dollars selling his two former companies American Pharmaceutical
Partners and Abraxis BioScience, said BlackBerry's current focus
on services and enterprise clients made it an ideal partner.
BlackBerry's new CEO Chen has rapidly moved to cut costs,
bolster the balance sheet and build a team focused on addressing
the needs of its major clients that rely on its secure networks
to manage mobile communication devices on their networks.
The Canadian company, which has lost most of the smartphone
market to Apple's iPhone and gadgets powered by Google
Inc's Android operating system, has laid off some 9,500
employees, or more than half its workforce since 2011, as it has
rushed to cut costs in the face of mounting losses.
Chen, who was credited with having turned around enterprise
software maker Sybase Inc in the late 1990s, has now decided to
focus less on the consumer market and more on BlackBerry's core
audience of corporate and government clients and their employees
- many of whom have for long eschewed touch screen smartphones
in favor of BlackBerry's physical keyboard devices.
