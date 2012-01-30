TAIPEI Jan 30 Taiwanese chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp has no current plan to take part in any tie-up between Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc and Micron Technology, its chairman said on Monday.

Nanya Chairman Chia Chau Wu added that he did not know of any deal between the other two companies and declined to comment on whether Nanya would welcome any such tie-up.

Japan's Nikkei business newspaper reported last week that Elpida would seek to eventually include Nanya's parent company, Formosa Plastics Group, in a deal for a capital infusion into the Japanese company.

The market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips has been hit by slumping prices in a weak economy and as consumers switch to tablets that use flash memory instead of DRAM chips.

Nanya and Micron have a cooperation agreement on chip manufacturing.