TAIPEI Nov 22 Taiwanese DRAM maker Nanya
Technology Corp said on Tuesday that it has
counter-sued Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc in the
United States, requesting a bar on the import and sale of
Elpida's DRAM in the country.
"Nanya is evaluating its options, including filing a patent
infringement lawsuit in a U.S. district court. We expect to be
compensated for the sale of products that infringe upon our
patents," said company spokesman Pei-Lin Pai in a statement.
The suit, filed with the U.S. International Trade
Commission, comes as dynamic random-access memory (DRAM)
chipmakers struggle to weather weak prices amid slow demand from
PC makers.
Elpida, the world's No.3 maker of DRAM, sued
Nanya in a U.S. District Court in early September for damages
over what it said were violations of four patents, and sought a
halt to alleged infringements of four Elpida DRAM
technology-related patents and compensation for damages.
Nanya's bigger rival Powerchip Technology Corp is
a long-term partner of Elpida, operating the Rexchip joint
venture in Taiwan. Nanya has partnered with Micron Technology
Inc in joint venture chipmaker Inotera Memories Inc
.
Lawsuits, especially patent disputes, are common in the
technology sector as makers seek to protect their newest
technologies from being commoditised and exploited by rivals.
Most are settled out of court as big companies prefer to avoid
protracted legal battles and patented technology can be out of
date by the time a case is over.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)