July 23 Conglomerate China Resources Holdings Co is joining the race to buy Hong Kong lender Nanyang Commercial Bank Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Resources is among suitors weighing binding offers for Nanyang by next month's deadline, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1KlmDbx)

China Resources, the holding company for a group of energy, land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong, expressed interest in Nanyang earlier in the sale process but was not active in the later rounds, Bloomberg said. The company is still allowed to come back now and make a binding offer under the terms of the auction.

Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said last week it planned to sell subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank for HK$68 billion ($8.77 billion).

Shortlisted bidders may include New China Life Insurance Co , unlisted Yue Xiu Group, which last year bought Hong Kong lender Chong Hing Bank and China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, sources told Reuters in May.

Another potential buyer is China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, the nation's No. 2 bad debt manager that listed in Hong Kong in December 2013.

BOC Hong Kong is a unit of Bank of China Ltd , the fourth-biggest lender by assets in the mainland, and the sale of NCB will help streamline the group's operations by eliminating competition with BOC on the mainland.

China Resources Holdings Co and BOC Hong Kong declined to comment.

($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)