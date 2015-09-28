Sept 28 The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), which represents pension schemes in the UK, appointed Frank Johnson chairman of its defined benefit council.

NAPF also named Richard Butcher chairman of its defined contribution council.

Johnson and Butcher will assume their new roles for a three-year term after NAPF's annual general meeting in October.

Johnson was previously managing director of investments at RPMI, a provider of pensions administration services. Butcher is currently managing director of PTL, a pensions trustee company. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)