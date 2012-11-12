Nov 12 The longtime head of the National
Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) will step
down in August of next year, the organization announced Monday.
Ellen Turf, NAPFA's chief executive, is leaving as part of a
"life plan" established with her husband, she wrote in an
October letter to NAPFA, the group said Monday.
NAPFA, based in Arlington Heights, Illinois, was established
in 1983. Turf, 60, has been involved with the group for 20
years. She joined the organization in 1992 and was named to
NAPFA's top position in 1999. Turf is also the group's executive
director.
NAPFA, which provides support and education to more than
2,400 financial planners in the United States, has in recent
years advocated that a fiduciary standard apply to securities
brokers who give personalized investment advice.
Financial advisers who are "fiduciaries" must typically
recommend securities that are in their clients' best interests.
Brokers, however, need only recommend "suitable" investments,
based on factors such as a client's age or risk tolerance.
NAPFA members must sign a "fiduciary oath," which among
other things prohibits them from accepting referral fees or
commissions for selling financial products.
NAPFA's board of directors formed a search committee last
month to find a replacement for Turf, the group said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Matthew Lewis)