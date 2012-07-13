* Western naphtha to Asia seen at about 400,000T

* This is higher than initial expectations of 150,000T

* July arrival levels were also around 400,000T

By Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, July 13 Traders have made provisional bookings for 250,000 tonnes of European and Mediterranean naphtha to arrive in Asia in August, some two weeks after securing bookings for 150,000 tonnes, industry sources said on Friday.

The East-West swap premiums, or the difference between the Asian swaps and Northwest Europe price, rose t o a 2-1/2 week high of about $17.50 a tonne on Friday as traders kept the door open for Western cargoes to come into Asia.

Asian swaps have to be at least $14.50 higher versus Northwest European values for Western cargoes to flow into Asia. Concerns over supply disruptions in Japan could force premiums to stay high in order to maintain arbitrage trades.

Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it would indefinitely shut all units at its 240,200 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery after discovering that inspection records had not been properly kept.

Traders said the shutdown is likely to impact stocks, as Mizushima-B has two naphtha crackers, but they expect the market to remain well-supplied in August if all the projected Western cargoes land in Asia.

"I think 400,000 tonnes of Western naphtha are enough for Asia next month because India's Reliance is also expected to resume exports. There should be more supplies in the market," said a North Asian trader.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

To view graphics on Western arbitrage to Asia, click

here

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Many traders had previously expected Reliance to ship out 150,000 tonnes of naphtha this month, but it may have channelled the feedstock into its own naphtha crackers or gasoline pool.

Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.

The absence of Reliance's volumes brought India's July exports down by nearly 27 percent to about 600,000 tonnes versus around 820,000 tonnes in June.

This created a lop-sided market of heavier demand against tighter supplies despite some 400,000 tonnes of Western naphtha being shipped to Asia this month.

"Short-term, I see that we have enough arbitrage for August. Some sellers are long in supplies," said a third trader. (Additional reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)