SINGAPORE Nov 12 Asian buyers are taking about
1 million tonnes of naphtha, the highest volume in more than two
years, for December arrival as maintenance reduces Indian
supplies and sanctions keep Iranian liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG) off the market, traders said on Monday.
LPG can be used to replace about 5-15 percent of naphtha in
some Asian crackers.
Asian buyers are lapping up naphtha from Europe, the United
States, Peru and the Mediterranean.
"Despite the large incoming Western naphtha, the Asian
market is still thirsty for more paraffinic naphtha," said a
North Asian trader.
On Friday, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals sold December
loading naphtha to Japan's Marubeni at a record high premium of
$50-$51 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis.
Most of the cargoes coming into Asia are heavier grades and
not the paraffinic or open-spec naphtha that Asian crackers can
process, the traders said.
"The Chinese and the Taiwanese are gobbling up the heavier
grades," said a Singapore-based trader.
The heavier grades are usually used by makers of paraxylene
and other aromatics. Paraxylene is used to make PET bottles used
for carbonated drinks among other products.
Paraffinic naphtha is in short supply in the region due to
refinery and port maintenance in main supplier India.
The lack of LPG from Iran is also contributing to the
tightness in the market as this would mean petrochemical makers
have to rely heavily on naphtha.
"With the cold weather coming, the pool of LPG available in
the spot market will be even smaller," said another
Singapore-based trader.
Naphtha premiums have remained strong for more than two
months, and look set to remain high for sometime as supplies are
likely to stay tight. This, however, will affect demand, traders
said.
"Petrochemical margins are most important. If premiums get
too high, end users will walk away," said a third
Singapore-based trader.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)