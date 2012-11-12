SINGAPORE Nov 12 Asian buyers are taking about 1 million tonnes of naphtha, the highest volume in more than two years, for December arrival as maintenance reduces Indian supplies and sanctions keep Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) off the market, traders said on Monday.

LPG can be used to replace about 5-15 percent of naphtha in some Asian crackers.

Asian buyers are lapping up naphtha from Europe, the United States, Peru and the Mediterranean.

"Despite the large incoming Western naphtha, the Asian market is still thirsty for more paraffinic naphtha," said a North Asian trader.

On Friday, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals sold December loading naphtha to Japan's Marubeni at a record high premium of $50-$51 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Most of the cargoes coming into Asia are heavier grades and not the paraffinic or open-spec naphtha that Asian crackers can process, the traders said.

"The Chinese and the Taiwanese are gobbling up the heavier grades," said a Singapore-based trader.

The heavier grades are usually used by makers of paraxylene and other aromatics. Paraxylene is used to make PET bottles used for carbonated drinks among other products.

Paraffinic naphtha is in short supply in the region due to refinery and port maintenance in main supplier India.

The lack of LPG from Iran is also contributing to the tightness in the market as this would mean petrochemical makers have to rely heavily on naphtha.

"With the cold weather coming, the pool of LPG available in the spot market will be even smaller," said another Singapore-based trader.

Naphtha premiums have remained strong for more than two months, and look set to remain high for sometime as supplies are likely to stay tight. This, however, will affect demand, traders said.

"Petrochemical margins are most important. If premiums get too high, end users will walk away," said a third Singapore-based trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)