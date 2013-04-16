* Asia to get 1 million tonnes naphtha imports in May
* Traders were hoping volumes capped at 800,000 T
* Pressure on sellers mounts with competition from LPG
SINGAPORE, April 16 Europe, the Mediterranean
and the United States will ship about 1 million tonnes of
naphtha to Asia next month, similar to volumes that have been
running more than 60 percent higher than 2012's monthly average
since January, Reuters data showed.
That volume is about double Asia's structural shortage of
the 500,000 tonnes of paraffinic naphtha it needs every month if
crackers are running at full-tilt and other feedstocks such as
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are not available.
Unlike in the previous four months, sellers are beginning to
feel the pressure as May inbound cargoes would be arriving amid
plentiful supplies of the cheaper alternative LPG, which can
replace 5 to 15 percent of naphtha in some Asian crackers, and
when cracker runs have been reduced in Taiwan and South Korea.
The average premium for cargoes lifting in May from India,
the top spot naphtha supplier to Asia, have fallen to $42 a
tonne, down nearly 25 percent compared to March cargoes, which
sold at premiums mostly at record highs due to a shortfall in
supplies caused by refinery maintenance.
"I think the market will go down further as not all traders
managed to find buyers for their cargoes," said a
Singapore-based trader.
A naphtha surplus in the United States has made the
situation for May cargoes worse, because it is betting on Asia
to absorb its excess. It is not a regular exporter to Asia and
sometimes takes naphtha from Europe.
However, some of the 200,000 tonnes of U.S. naphtha, mainly
of heavy grade, initially expected to arrive in Asia next month
may be sent to other final destinations.
"There is too much heavy naphtha, but there are limited
buyers here. There's no point for them to come here," said a
second Singapore-based trader.
He said that Mexico could be a better destination as it
needs heavy naphtha to be reformed into gasoline.
Heavy naphtha can also be used in the production of
paraxylene, a raw material used in the textile sector and other
industries.
Any cancellation of the U.S. cargoes is not likely to turn
the weak market around as Europe will jump on the chance to
replace any lost shipments to Asia.
"I expect Europe to ship out more paraffinic naphtha to Asia
due to weak demand in the west caused by naphtha cracker
maintenance and cheaper alternative feedstock being made
available," said the second trader in Singapore.
Paraffinic/open-spec naphtha is cracked into petrochemical
products such as ethylene and propylene used in the plastics
industry.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)