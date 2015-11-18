* Western naphtha arriving in Dec seen highest in over year

* Firm demand will mop up cargoes -traders

* Petrochemical unit output expected to stay strong -traders

By Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Asia will receive around 2 million tonnes of naphtha in December from the West, including Europe and the Mediterranean, traders said on Wednesday, in what would be the largest such monthly imports since September 2014.

Firm demand, driven by a lack of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and high production at petrochemical units to feed appetite for plastics, will easily absorb the large inflow of cargoes and keep markets balanced, traders said.

LPG, also used for heating, can replace 5 to 15 percent of naphtha in some Asian petrochemical units.

"Some months, we see Asian demand for western cargoes falling to as low as 1.3 or 1.4 million tonnes, but we need about 2 million tonnes in December. So the amount of cargoes coming in is just right to cater to demand," said a Singapore-based trader.

"But I do not expect the intermonth spreads to return to levels of $10 a tonne or more. I expect the intermonth spreads to be capped at (around) $5," he added, pointing out that there were no severe shortages.

Intermonth spreads refer to the difference between the front-month benchmark open-spec price versus the following month.

A higher front-month price against the following month reflects a strong market.

In late March, the intermonth spread was at $16, the highest for 2015, rising from a discount of $6 at the start of the year. The current spread is about $4. NAF-TYO-DIF

"Intermonth spreads should be able to hold at current levels as sentiment is positive. First-quarter 2016 looks quite promising actually (for sellers)," said another trader based in Singapore.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)