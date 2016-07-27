SINGAPORE, July 27 Asia is to receive about 900,000 tonnes of naphtha in August from the West, including Europe and the Mediterranean, traders said on Wednesday.

The quantity remains unchanged from July where the monthly volumes had already eased to its lowest since early 2013.

But oversupply in Asia is to persist as higher Middle Eastern and Indian exports would counter the supply loss from the West.

"Despite the lower western cargoes, overall Indian and Middle East exports have been quite heavy," said a Singapore-based industry source, who tracks naphtha.

Traders said Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) had been offering spot cargoes in the market although it traditionally sells through one-year contracts.

As for India, its exports for the first half of this year was up 68,000 tonnes a month to reach an average monthly of 603,000 tonnes compared with the same period in 2015.

In contrast, the monthly average of Western naphtha arriving in Asia for January to June fell 100,000 tonnes to 1.52 million tonnes compared with last year.

Traders expect the naphtha market to stay weak all through the third quarter as not only will the glut persist, but there are scheduled maintenance at crackers in Taiwan next month, and in Japan and South Korea in September.

