SINGAPORE, July 27 Asia is to receive about
900,000 tonnes of naphtha in August from the West, including
Europe and the Mediterranean, traders said on Wednesday.
The quantity remains unchanged from July where the monthly
volumes had already eased to its lowest since early 2013.
But oversupply in Asia is to persist as higher Middle
Eastern and Indian exports would counter the supply loss from
the West.
"Despite the lower western cargoes, overall Indian and
Middle East exports have been quite heavy," said a
Singapore-based industry source, who tracks naphtha.
Traders said Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) had been
offering spot cargoes in the market although it traditionally
sells through one-year contracts.
As for India, its exports for the first half of this year
was up 68,000 tonnes a month to reach an average monthly of
603,000 tonnes compared with the same period in 2015.
In contrast, the monthly average of Western naphtha arriving
in Asia for January to June fell 100,000 tonnes to 1.52 million
tonnes compared with last year.
Traders expect the naphtha market to stay weak all through
the third quarter as not only will the glut persist, but there
are scheduled maintenance at crackers in Taiwan next month, and
in Japan and South Korea in September.
