By Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Asia is expected to grapple with a naphtha supply shortage of up to 770,000 tonnes in March, the biggest in over a year, due to maintenance of plants in Saudi Arabia, India and South Korea at a time when demand remains strong, analysts and traders say.

Supply is also reduced because of refinery closures in Europe and the United States due to monetary losses, which have cut exports from the West to Asia.

The maintenance at Asia's top naphtha exporter, Saudi Aramco's plant at Ras Tanura, alone would cut off at least 150,000 tonnes of A310 grade naphtha next month.

South Korea's SK Energy and GS Caltex will each also shut a crude distillation unit next month for maintenance.

"Refinery maintenance in Saudi Arabia in March at Ras Tanura will reduce naphtha exports by roughly 55,000-60,000 barrels per day," Vivek Shankar Mathur of U.S. firm Energy Security Analysis (ESAI) wrote in an email, a figure which corresponds to approximately 200,000 tonnes a month.

"Supplies will also be limited from regional naphtha exporters like India, where port maintenance in West India and a turnaround at Reliance's export oriented Jamnagar refinery will remove 45,000-50,000 bpd from the regional market in February-March."

Mathur projects that there will be a shortage of about 150,000 bpd (about 500,000 tonnes a month) in February and March.

Singapore-based energy consultant N. Ravivenkatesh of Purvin & Gertz projected an even larger net deficit of about 770,000 tonnes in March, followed by about 760,000 tonnes in April in the East-of-Suez market.

Gasoline demand for naphtha, where it can be used as a blendstock, has so far been robust.

Petrochemical buyers, who are only relying on naphtha for now due to costly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), have also supported the naphtha margins which rose to a 13-month high on Tuesday at $171.15 a tonne premium.

"The lower supplies will counter demand lost from cracker maintenance in March," said a Singapore-based trader.

"The strength of the market is likely going to extend into the first-half April."

Honam and YNCC are shutting their crackers, where an estimated 350,000-355,000 tonnes of naphtha would be lost in March.

LIMIT TO UPSIDE

Despite the shortage, cracks are unlikely to hit the record levels of around $200 seen in May 2008 because of the weaker economic outlook and the uncertainties in Europe.

"Cracks around $200 per tonne are extremely unlikely as economic sentiment is in no way comparable to early 2008," said Vienna-based David Wech of energy consulting firm JBC Energy.

Traders said the shutdown of European and the U.S. refineries had affected Asia but Wech expects other refineries to fill the shortfall by ramping up runs.

"We estimate that the refineries that have been shut down over recent months in the Atlantic Basin did not produce more than 100,000 bpd of naphtha," he said.

"Furthermore, it is not the case that a respective volume of throughput has been lost in the region as other refiners increased operations."

Demand for naphtha as a whole from April may even soften as LPG prices are expected to fall once the seasonal winter demand is over.

That would once again enable buyers to replace a portion of the naphtha with the gas feedstock.

"Support for propane prices might also melt away in line with rising temperatures in Europe. Related to our conservative economic outlook, we see naphtha comparatively weaker over second-quarter and third-quarter," a report by JBC Energy said.

But as of now, Asian buyers will have to fork out sky-high premiums for the limited cargoes.

Indian spot cargoes have already risen above $40.00 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with BPCL and MRPL fetching record premiums. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)