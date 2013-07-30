DHAKA, July 30 Bangladesh's Eastern Refinery Ltd will skip exporting naphtha in October, for the third straight month, as plant maintenance and repair work continue, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

On average, it exports one 170,000-barrel naphtha cargo about every 45 days.

The loss will be easily filled in the market as high volumes of naphtha will continue to stream into Asia from Europe, the United States and the Mediterranean.

Since the start of the year, Asia has been receiving an average of 1 million tonnes of naphtha a month from the west in the last six months.

The refinery, the only one in Bangladesh, was shut on July 25 and the shutdown will last for about 40 days, he added.

After the plant resumes operations, it will need another two months before it is able to export naphtha.

The 1.5 million tonnes a year refinery, a subsidiary of state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, carries out maintenance once every two years.

It last sold 170,000 barrels of naphtha at a discount of 62 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes to Socar Trading Pte Ltd in mid-July. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE, editing by William Hardy)