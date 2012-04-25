SINGAPORE, April 25 China's West Pacific
Petrochemical Corp (WEPEC) offered around 28,000 to 30,000
tonnes of naphtha for late May loading after an absence of
nearly four months, traders said on Wednesday.
The cargo, scheduled for May 24-26 loading from Dalian,
comes at a time when supplies are tight and demand is strong.
WEPEC is not a regular spot naphtha exporter as it usually
terms up the volumes, mainly Japanese customers. It is expected
to award the tender to sell the May cargo after 0830GMT.
Naphtha premiums are currently well supported but India's
MRPL has shut a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant because of
water supply shortage.
IOC has also cancelled plans to sell up to 70,000 tonnes of
naphtha for May lifting, but the reason was not immediately
clear.
WEPEC had previously sold a cargo for end December 2011
loading to Itochu at a discount of $5.00 a tonne to Japan quotes
on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)