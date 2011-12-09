TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical Co shut its 480,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker in Chiba, near Tokyo, on Friday morning after its control panel was damaged in a fire, which has been extinguished, a company spokesman said.

It is not yet clear when the company will restart the plant, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)