LONDON, March 13 Vitol, the dominant trader in Europe's naphtha market, has been barred by pricing agency Platts from its daily "window" naphtha trading session after failing to deliver on time some cargoes that it had sold, traders said on Wednesday.

A ban from the window - a 30 minute session where market participants conduct trades that are visible to all - does not prevent a company from trading outside it but significantly reduces a trader's clout in the market.

Vitol declined to comment.

Platts said it would not comment on specific names of companies it deals with.

"From time to time we do review the participation of companies in our assessment processes," Platts said.

"We never confirm the names of the companies under review. But you can see the list of the participants in the window each day," said Dave Ernsberger, Platts Global Editorial Director.

The Swiss trader, which assumed a pivotal role over the past year in Europe's physical market for naphtha - an oil product used for blending into gasoline or to make plastics - abruptly disappeared from Platts daily trading "window" after Feb. 21.

It has since been absent.

According to several naphtha traders, who do business with Vitol, Platts suspended Vitol from trading in the window around two weeks ago, after it failed to deliver on time several cargoes it had sold.

None of the traders said that their own companies had been directly affected by the cargo delays.

The delays had led buyers to complain to Vitol and in some cases to suspend further trading with it, according to traders.

The trader sources said it was unclear how long the ban would remain in place.

It was not clear how many cargoes had been delayed, and this could not be verified by ship tracking data or any other independent means.

Two traders estimated 15 cargoes had not been delivered on time between January and February.

Vitol became the most active buyer on the naphtha market in 2012 before switching to selling in the second half of January.

Its buying and then selling helped to influence prices of naphtha, traders said.

It sold around half of the 30 naphtha cargoes traded during the window between Feb. 1 and Feb. 21, and a higher volume in January.

At around the time of its big selling campaign in Europe, Vitol bought a cargo of around 330,000 barrels shipped by a European refiner to the New York region and then, in a highly unusual move, turned it back to Europe.

One trader said this was done to meet earlier commitments. (Additional reporting by Simon Falush, Jessica Donati, Peg Mackey, Claire Milhench, Julia Payne in London, Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Anthony Barker)