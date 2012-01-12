SINGAPORE Jan 12 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold a Haldia naphtha cargo to Unipec for the first time, with price levels estimated at minus $31.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Thursday.

Although this is not the first time Unipec has won a naphtha tender from BPCL, which also sells naphtha out of Kochi and Mumbai, it is the first time it had won the Haldia tender.

Glencore and Vitol had won all the previous Haldia tenders.

The 11,000-tonne cargo scheduled for Jan. 27-31 loading contains more than 50ppm of MTBE, a gasoline additive, which makes it not feasible for cracking but is ideal for gasoline blending, they added.

BPCL had only started selling naphtha out of Haldia around July of 2011, with the first cargo containing 2,500ppm of MTBE, but the Indian refiner has been gradually reducing the MTBE content to some 250ppm.

Traders said BPCL will likely reduce the content further to 100ppm in future cargoes.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)