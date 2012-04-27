SINGAPORE, April 27 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold a naphtha cargo to Marubeni at about $45 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, up nearly 10 percent with strong demand for May cargoes, traders said on Friday.

BPCL, which sold the 35,000-tonne cargo for May 23-25 loading from Mumbai late on Thursday, had previously fetched $41 a tonne premiums from PetroChina for a cargo scheduled for April 16-18 loading from Mumbai.

Tight supplies have persisted since the start of the year due to a combination of factors which include refinery maintenance, plant outages and strong demand.

Just this week, South Korea's S-Oil and China's WEPEC saw their sales premiums hit record levels at about $32 a tonne to Japan quotes on a FOB basis each.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)