Encana to sell natgas assets to Caerus Oil and Gas for $735 mln
June 9 Oil and gas producer Encana Corp said on Friday it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.
SINGAPORE, June 18 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 35,000 tonnes of July naphtha to Total at about $14 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board basis, unchanged from levels Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemical Ltd had received last week, traders said on Monday.
The steady premiums gave sellers some relief as prices have been falling sharply with petrochemical makers appeared to be holding back purchases in view of the global economic uncertainty.
Petrochemical makers LG Chem, Honam and Idemitsu are now in the market for second-half July cargoes through tenders, with sellers hoping that the market has bottomed out.
The tenders are expected to be awarded after 0800 GMT on Monday.
LONDON, June 9 British voters dealt Prime Minister Theresa May a devastating blow in a snap election she had called to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, wiping out her parliamentary majority and throwing the country into political turmoil on Friday.