SINGAPORE, July 12 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold an August naphtha cargo from Kochi to Cargill at about $26 a tonne above Middle East quotes, an 85 percent increase from a previous sale from the same port, traders said on Thursday.

Lower Indian and European exports to Asia and stronger spot demand driven by improved petrochemical margins were behind the surge in premiums.

BPCL sold the 35,000-tonne cargo on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for Aug. 6-10 loading from Kochi on late Wednesday. It had previously sold similar volumes for July 18-22 loading from the same port to Total at premiums of $14 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)