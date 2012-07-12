SINGAPORE, July 12 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd (BPCL) sold an August naphtha cargo from Kochi to Cargill at
about $26 a tonne above Middle East quotes, an 85 percent
increase from a previous sale from the same port, traders said
on Thursday.
Lower Indian and European exports to Asia and stronger spot
demand driven by improved petrochemical margins were behind the
surge in premiums.
BPCL sold the 35,000-tonne cargo on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis for Aug. 6-10 loading from Kochi on late Wednesday. It had
previously sold similar volumes for July 18-22 loading from the
same port to Total at premiums of $14 a tonne.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)