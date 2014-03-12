SINGAPORE, March 12 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has sold a total of 114,000 tonnes of naphtha for a three-month period starting April to Japan's Idemitsu Kosan, traders said on Wednesday.

The deal, where Idemitsu will lift a 38,000-tonne cargo every month, was inked at a premium of $2 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to BPCL's own price formula, they added.

This was the first time BPCL is adopting the formula which includes benchmark Platts' Middle Eastern quotes and a freight component, a source said.

It was unclear why BPCL is using this formula instead of the traditional Middle Eastern quotes.

BPCL had initially given interested buyers three options - to either purchase the cargoes on a three-month basis, half-yearly or for 12 months. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)