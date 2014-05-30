SINGAPORE May 30 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has signed a four-month naphtha contract deal with Chinese trading house Unipec, making this the first term deal between the parties, traders said on Friday.

Unipec will lift a 35,000-tonne cargo each month from Kochi port from July to October, or a total of 140,000 tonnes during the four-month period.

The deal was done at around $1.00 a tonne premium to the refiner's own pricing formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the traders said.

BPCL holds two other short-term naphtha contracts with Japanese Idemitsu Kosan, but the cargoes are exported out of Mumbai. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)