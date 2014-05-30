(Adds BPCL's spot deal with PetroChina)
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE May 30 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd (BPCL) has signed a four-month naphtha sales deal with
Chinese trading house Unipec, the first term deal between the
two parties, traders said on Friday.
Unipec will lift a 35,000-tonne cargo each month from Kochi
port from July to October, or a total of 140,000 tonnes during
the four-month period.
The deal was done at around $1.00 a tonne premium to the
refiner's own pricing formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis,
the traders said.
BPCL which holds two other short-term naphtha contracts with
Japan's Idemitsu Kosan, has separately sold a 38,000-tonne spot
cargo for June 21-23 loading from Mumbai to another Chinese
trader - PetroChina - at a premium of about $40 to $41 a tonne
to Middle East quotes on FOB basis, traders added.
This made it the highest spot premium BPCL had fetched for a
Mumbai spot cargo since it sold a May 9-11 loading in 2013 to
Petro-Diamond.
"Anything above high $30s a tonne level for a June lifting
cargo is considered above the market rate," said a North Asian
trader.
For most of last week and early this week, the Asian naphtha
crack was holding at firm levels due to concerns over reduced
European and Mediterranean naphtha being exported to Asia.
The crack value touched a two-week high of $153.78 a tonne
on May 26 before easing to $145.98 a tonne on Thursday.
Despite the fall, the current crack value is still nearly 7
percent higher than the average value for January to April due
to strong demand most of this year and reduced recent Indian
supplies because of a string of refinery maintenance.
BPCL, for instance, sold close to 480,000 tonnes of naphtha
for January to June 2014 lifting from various ports including
Bina and Haldia, down by about 30 percent compared to the
volumes sold for the same period last year.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)