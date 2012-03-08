NEW DELHI, March 8 India's BPCL sold 10,000 tonnes of March naphtha from Haldia to Shell at about $21 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the first premium for a cargo from that port since last July, traders said on Thursday.

It also sold its first naphtha export of 17,000 tonnes from Bina plant to Marubeni at premiums of about $35 a tonne to the same price formula.

The naphtha from Bina refinery will be lifted on March 24-31 via Mumbai port, while the Haldia cargo will be lifted on March 20-24 from Haldia port. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)