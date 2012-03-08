BRIEF-Jeevan Scientific Technology gets zero 483 observations from USFDA audit at JSTL
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, March 8 India's BPCL sold 10,000 tonnes of March naphtha from Haldia to Shell at about $21 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the first premium for a cargo from that port since last July, traders said on Thursday.
It also sold its first naphtha export of 17,000 tonnes from Bina plant to Marubeni at premiums of about $35 a tonne to the same price formula.
The naphtha from Bina refinery will be lifted on March 24-31 via Mumbai port, while the Haldia cargo will be lifted on March 20-24 from Haldia port. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)
Jun 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE115A14516 LIC HOUSING FIN 83D 13-Jun-17 99.9827 6.3156 1 350 99.9827