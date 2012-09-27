SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold a third naphtha cargo from its Mumbai refinery, bringing total export volumes from the plant to 105,000 tonnes as it has completed maintenance at a crude unit, traders said on Thursday.

BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 22-24 loading from Mumbai to Itochu at premiums of about $33-$34 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The state-owned plant sold just 70,000 tonnes of naphtha this month due to maintenance at a 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU), which ended around Sept. 20.

Separately, BPCL sold 11,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 10-14 loading from Haldia port to Trafigura at a discount of about $10.50 a tonne.

The Haldia naphtha cargo is more suitable for gasoline blending due to higher-than-usual content of methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE), a gasoline additive.

A common MTBE content in naphtha suitable for petrochemical production is about 50 parts per million. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Nidhi Verma; editing by Miral Fahmy)