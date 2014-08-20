SINGAPORE Aug 20 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has cancelled tenders to sell at least 40,000 tonnes of naphtha but the reasons were unclear, traders said on Wednesday.

The oil firm had initially planned to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for mid-September loading from Mumbai, and two smaller cargoes of 7,000 tonnes and 5,000 tonnes, respectively, for Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 loading from Haldia.

The cancellation has come at a time of oversupply.

About 2 million tonnes of naphtha will reach Asia in September from Europe, the Mediterranean and the United States, the highest ever eastbound volume in a single month.

Spot premiums of medium-range vessel size cargoes sold out of India for September loading recently were between $14.50 and $15 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis compared to most August cargoes that were sold at premiums of more than $20 a tonne, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)