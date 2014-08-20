(Adds new offers)

SINGAPORE Aug 20 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has re-offered at least 40,000 tonnes of naphtha after having cancelled two tenders to sell the cargoes out of Haldia and Mumbai, traders said on Wednesday.

The oil firm is now looking to sell the 7,000-tonne and 5,000-tonne cargoes for Sept. 19-25 loading from Haldia and 35,000 tonnes for Sept. 12-18 loading from Mumbai through tenders which will close on Aug. 25.

Bids are to stay valid until Aug. 26.

BPCL had previously planned to sell the 35,000-tonne Mumbai cargo for mid-September, and the two smaller cargoes for Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 loading from Haldia through a tender be awarded late on Tuesday.

The reasons behind the cancellations were unclear but came at a time of oversupply.

About 2 million tonnes of naphtha will reach Asia in September from Europe, the Mediterranean and the United States, the highest ever eastbound volume in a single month.

Spot premiums of medium-range vessel size cargoes sold out of India for September loading recently were between $14.50 and $15 a tonne on a free-on-board basis compared with most August cargoes that were sold at premiums of more than $20 a tonne, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Prateek Chatterjee)