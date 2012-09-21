SINGAPORE, Sept 21 India's state-owned Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has resumed naphtha exports from its
Kochi refinery, after staying away for a month because of
domestic demand, traders said on Friday.
It sold around 30,000 tonnes of naphtha cargo to Total for
Oct. 17-21 loading from Kochi port, located in the west coast of
India, at premiums of about $30 a tonne to Middle East quotes on
a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
"I think this might be its only cargo for October loading,"
a trader said.
The maximum volume BPCL has exported out of its Kochi
refinery was about 70,000 tonnes of naphtha a month, as seen in
January, March and June of this year.
BPCL also exports naphtha out of Mumbai. It has an
outstanding tender to sell 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 22-24 loading
from Mumbai. The tender closes on Sept. 25, with bids to stay
valid until Sept. 26.
Separately, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has
sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 10-11 loading from Mumbai
port at similar levels of $30 a tonne to Cargill.
India's October export volumes are being restored after
September exports fell below 550,000 tonnes due to refinery
maintenance.
October exports are expected to touch around 750,000 tonnes
versus a monthly average of 720,000 tonnes between January and
August this year.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
