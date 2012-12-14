SINGAPORE Dec 14 Norwegian Statoil has bought a spot naphtha cargo from India after an absence of three months, while Trafigura has bought a naphtha cargo from new refinery Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), traders said on Friday.

Statoil, which has an office in Singapore, bought a 35,000-tonne cargo from India's Essar Oil for Jan. 11-15 loading from Vadinar at premiums of about $35.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Statoil has in this year bought a total of three cargoes from India through tenders, a small volume compare to other buyers such as Vitol, Unipec, Glencore and Total.

Separately, HMEL -- a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy -- has sold 25,000-30,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 loading from Mumbai to Trafigura.

The price level was not known, traders said.