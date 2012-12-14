SINGAPORE Dec 14 Norwegian Statoil has bought a
spot naphtha cargo from India after an absence of three months,
while Trafigura has bought a naphtha cargo from new refinery
Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), traders said on Friday.
Statoil, which has an office in Singapore, bought a
35,000-tonne cargo from India's Essar Oil for Jan. 11-15 loading
from Vadinar at premiums of about $35.00 a tonne to Middle East
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Statoil has in this year bought a total of three cargoes
from India through tenders, a small volume compare to other
buyers such as Vitol, Unipec, Glencore and Total.
Separately, HMEL -- a joint venture of state-run Hindustan
Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy -- has
sold 25,000-30,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 27 to Jan. 2
loading from Mumbai to Trafigura.
The price level was not known, traders said.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)