SINGAPORE, April 17 India's Essar Oil made a rare move by selling two naphtha cargoes totalling up to 70,000 tonnes through a single offer instead of its usual one cargo, traders said on Tuesday.

It sold a 30,000-35,000-tonne cargo for mid-April loading and similar volumes with the options to load in either May or June from Vadinar port.

Total bought both the cargoes at premiums of $35-$39 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

"It is very rare for Essar as they usually offer and sell just one cargo at a time. But this time, they offered two cargoes," said a trader.

Traders said strong premiums led by supply tightness may have prompted Essar to negotiate ahead to sell the May/June cargo in case premiums fall.

Volumes had been curbed by ongoing refinery maintenance in Saudi Arabia and India having lower-than-expected exports this month as Reliance has yet to restore export volumes following a turnaround at a massive crude unit in February. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Keiron Henderson)