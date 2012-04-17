SINGAPORE, April 17 India's Essar Oil made a
rare move by selling two naphtha cargoes totalling up to 70,000
tonnes through a single offer instead of its usual one cargo,
traders said on Tuesday.
It sold a 30,000-35,000-tonne cargo for mid-April loading
and similar volumes with the options to load in either May or
June from Vadinar port.
Total bought both the cargoes at premiums of $35-$39 a tonne
to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
"It is very rare for Essar as they usually offer and sell
just one cargo at a time. But this time, they offered two
cargoes," said a trader.
Traders said strong premiums led by supply tightness may
have prompted Essar to negotiate ahead to sell the May/June
cargo in case premiums fall.
Volumes had been curbed by ongoing refinery maintenance in
Saudi Arabia and India having lower-than-expected exports this
month as Reliance has yet to restore export volumes following a
turnaround at a massive crude unit in February.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Keiron Henderson)