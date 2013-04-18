SINGAPORE, April 18 India's Essar Oil sold a May naphtha cargo to Japan's Marubeni at a premium of about $30 a tonne, reflecting a drop of more than 30 percent in premiums from the Indian company's average sales price for three cargoes lifting this month, traders said on Thursday.

The privately-run refiner sold the 35,000-tonne cargo on Wednesday for May 14-18 loading from Vadinar and the price formula is based on Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It had previously sold three April cargoes at premiums of $40.00, $50.00 and mid-to-high $50 a tonne, respectively.

The Asian naphtha market has been under tremendous pressure since the start of April due to high volumes being shipped from Europe to the East.

An estimated 1 million tonnes will arrive this month and another 1 million tonnes could arrive in May. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)