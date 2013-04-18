Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
SINGAPORE, April 18 India's Essar Oil sold a May naphtha cargo to Japan's Marubeni at a premium of about $30 a tonne, reflecting a drop of more than 30 percent in premiums from the Indian company's average sales price for three cargoes lifting this month, traders said on Thursday.
The privately-run refiner sold the 35,000-tonne cargo on Wednesday for May 14-18 loading from Vadinar and the price formula is based on Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It had previously sold three April cargoes at premiums of $40.00, $50.00 and mid-to-high $50 a tonne, respectively.
The Asian naphtha market has been under tremendous pressure since the start of April due to high volumes being shipped from Europe to the East.
An estimated 1 million tonnes will arrive this month and another 1 million tonnes could arrive in May. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)