SINGAPORE Aug 29 India's Essar Oil has sold
about 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to Vitol at about $25 a tonne
above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis,
reflecting a near 67 percent spike in premiums versus a recent
sale, traders said on Wednesday.
The cargo, scheduled for Sept. 16-20 loading from Vadinar
port, was the second parcel Essar sold for next month lifting.
It had previously sold a cargo, also to Vitol, for Sept. 7-9
loading at premiums of $15 a tonne.
Tighter supplies from India due to refinery maintenance and
domestic demand have helped supported premiums.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Robert Birsel)