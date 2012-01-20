SINGAPORE Jan 20 India's February naphtha exports are likely to be capped at 750,000 tonnes, its lowest level in about five months, as refinery and port maintenance crimp supplies, traders said on Friday.

The lower volumes will keep sentiment firm as there is unlikely to be any additional Western cargoes booked for February arrival to Asia, given that supplies in Europe were equally limited with refineries shutting to combat losses.

Suppliers also sold clients between 5-10 percent less than contracted volumes for February because of higher oil prices.

Taiwanese and South Korean buyers alone bought some 600,000 tonnes of spot naphtha through tenders for February arrival, double the volumes they bought for December.

The key reductions in Indian supplies will be from Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Reliance Industries, traders said.

This is because two separate rounds of maintenance, each lasting 10 days, will be carried out a single point mooring (SPM), owned by Reliance at the Hazira port.

The first maintenance will take place from end January to early February, and the other from end February to early March.

ONGC usually exports up to 105,000 tonnes of naphtha out of Hazira and similar volumes out of Mumbai each month.

"ONGC will likely rail some but not all its Hazira volumes to Mumbai. They would then export the Hazira volumes out of Mumbai," said a Singapore-based trader.

Reliance, which exports a monthly average of 180,000-200,000 tonnes of naphtha, is also likely to reduce it exports as it needs to stockpile on naphtha feedstock ahead of the port maintenance for its cracker in Hazira.

Additionally, Reliance is shutting a 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) for maintenance next month.

India had already lowered its exports in January to around 800,000 tonnes versus a monthly average of 900,000 tonnes in 2011.

"The lower volumes will affect sentiment even if the reductions are small as demand for naphtha is quite firm," said a North Asian trader.

Cracks, the premiums or losses obtained from refining Brent crude into naphtha, were near a four-month high of $126.83 a tonne premium. (Additonal reporting by Jasmin Choo; editing by Miral Fahmy)