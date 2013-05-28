SINGAPORE May 28 India's June naphtha exports
are expected to climb around 7 percent from this month to their
highest so far this year at around 750,000 tonnes, traders said,
even as a Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd crude unit remains
offline.
But downward pressure on prices will be limited as the
increased volume is only equivalent to a single long-range
vessel, the traders said on Tuesday.
"The market is likely to keep steady from now as it has
fallen a fair bit. Fundamentals are still bearish but current
price levels are reasonable," said a Singapore-based trader.
India has so far sold close to 450,000 tonnes of naphtha for
June lifting, with average premiums seen at $31.40 a tonne,
slightly down from $33.35 a tonne for May cargoes out of India.
HPCL shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at its
Visakhapatnam (Vizag) refinery on May 16 following a fire. The
unit is expected to resume operations by end-June.
"The Vizag plant exports naphtha from time to time, but the
volumes may not be large enough to impact the market," said a
trader.
Vizag had returned to sell a May cargo to Vitol before the
fire happened, but had not sold any other cargoes since the
start of the year.
Although Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)has
shut a 144,000 bpd crude unit, nearly half of its overall
capacity, for maintenance around May 18 for up to 25 days, its
June exports were unaffected.
The state-owned refiner is committed to sell its usual
average volume of about 105,000 tonnes next month.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)