SINGAPORE May 28 India's June naphtha exports are expected to climb around 7 percent from this month to their highest so far this year at around 750,000 tonnes, traders said, even as a Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd crude unit remains offline.

But downward pressure on prices will be limited as the increased volume is only equivalent to a single long-range vessel, the traders said on Tuesday.

"The market is likely to keep steady from now as it has fallen a fair bit. Fundamentals are still bearish but current price levels are reasonable," said a Singapore-based trader.

India has so far sold close to 450,000 tonnes of naphtha for June lifting, with average premiums seen at $31.40 a tonne, slightly down from $33.35 a tonne for May cargoes out of India.

HPCL shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at its Visakhapatnam (Vizag) refinery on May 16 following a fire. The unit is expected to resume operations by end-June.

"The Vizag plant exports naphtha from time to time, but the volumes may not be large enough to impact the market," said a trader.

Vizag had returned to sell a May cargo to Vitol before the fire happened, but had not sold any other cargoes since the start of the year.

Although Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)has shut a 144,000 bpd crude unit, nearly half of its overall capacity, for maintenance around May 18 for up to 25 days, its June exports were unaffected.

The state-owned refiner is committed to sell its usual average volume of about 105,000 tonnes next month. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)