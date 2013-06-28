SINGAPORE, June 28 India's July naphtha exports are seen rising nearly 14 percent from June to around 750,000 tonnes, the highest so far this year, traders said on Friday.

But they added that the higher volumes are not likely to have much of an impact on the market which is mostly focusing on incoming European cargoes and prices of alternative feedstock liquefied petroleum, which were unexpectedly firmer.

India's June volumes of around 660,000 tonnes fell short of earlier expectations of 750,000 tonnes as outages at the Visakhapatnam and Numaligarh plants operated by Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, respectively, have likely affected the naphtha distribution flow.

"India's exports were expected to be around 700,000 to 750,000 tonnes, so July volumes are considered largely stable and should not affect the market," said a Singapore-based trader.

"The naphtha market would be affected if the gasoline market collapses or LPG prices crash."

Naphtha can be cracked into petrochemical products other than being reformed into gasoline or blended with the motor fuel, depending on the grades.

The strength in prices of LPG, which can replace up to 15 percent of naphtha feedstock in some of Asia's petrochemical units, was forcing buyers to rely solely on the light fuel.

Whether LPG prices will stay firm for long is not clear as this is an off-peak demand season for LPG and it is predominantly needed during winter period for heating purposes. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)