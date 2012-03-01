SINGAPORE, March 1 India's March naphtha
exports will rise to about 800,000 tonnes following a deal by
Reliance this week, an increase of 100,000 tonnes from
February's exports which were at a five-month low, traders said
on Thursday.
Reliance sold around 75,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for
end-March lifting at premiums in the range of $56-$58 a tonne to
Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, bringing its
total exports for March to around 85,000 tonnes.
Some traders were initially unsure if Reliance was able to
provide additional cargoes for March, as its
290,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit was
undergoing maintenance.
"But it seems like Reliance managed to squeeze the volumes
out," said a trader.
Reliance's March exports were down from its monthly average
of 180,000-200,000 tonnes but Indian refiners are increasing
sales to capitalise on the strong naphtha market.
Traders expect Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) to have one
cargo for export from Hazira port, which was undergoing
maintenance since late February.
"The Hazira single point mooring is operated by Reliance and
I think ONGC is waiting for a slot to be allocated to them to
ship out a cargo," said another trader.
Traders said the extra exports in March would not alleviate
the shortage in the market.
"All naphtha grades are short in Asia now, be it heavy or
paraffinic," said a third trader.
"Although some were expecting more Western exports to come
to Asia from April, it does not seem likely now as high freight
costs could pose as a barrier," said a third trader.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jasmin Choo; editing by Miral
Fahmy)