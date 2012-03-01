SINGAPORE, March 1 India's March naphtha exports will rise to about 800,000 tonnes following a deal by Reliance this week, an increase of 100,000 tonnes from February's exports which were at a five-month low, traders said on Thursday.

Reliance sold around 75,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for end-March lifting at premiums in the range of $56-$58 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, bringing its total exports for March to around 85,000 tonnes.

Some traders were initially unsure if Reliance was able to provide additional cargoes for March, as its 290,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit was undergoing maintenance.

"But it seems like Reliance managed to squeeze the volumes out," said a trader.

Reliance's March exports were down from its monthly average of 180,000-200,000 tonnes but Indian refiners are increasing sales to capitalise on the strong naphtha market.

Traders expect Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) to have one cargo for export from Hazira port, which was undergoing maintenance since late February.

"The Hazira single point mooring is operated by Reliance and I think ONGC is waiting for a slot to be allocated to them to ship out a cargo," said another trader.

Traders said the extra exports in March would not alleviate the shortage in the market.

"All naphtha grades are short in Asia now, be it heavy or paraffinic," said a third trader.

"Although some were expecting more Western exports to come to Asia from April, it does not seem likely now as high freight costs could pose as a barrier," said a third trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jasmin Choo; editing by Miral Fahmy)