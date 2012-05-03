SINGAPORE May 3 India's naphtha exports are likely to be capped at 570,000 tonnes in May, down by about 20 percent from April, due to the shutdown of a Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) plant, traders said on Thursday.

Indian firms have so far sold around 390,000 tonnes of naphtha for May lifting. At least two other refiners, Indian Oil Corp and Reliance, are in negotiations to sell a total of up to 140,000 tonnes for loading this month.

In 2011, India's monthly average exports were nearly 900,000 tonnes.

India is top Asia's spot naphtha supplier, and any increase in its June exports will hinge on when MRPL can restart its 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant which was shut due to a shortage of water.

"May exports are by far the lowest I have seen in at least the last six months," said a Singapore-based trader.

"I expect India's June exports to be low. Even if MRPL can restart its refinery, it would take time for it to restore its exports back to normal levels."

MRPL usually exports two to three 35,000-tonne naphtha cargoes a month. It will be exporting a cargo in the third week of May which had originally be slated for export this week.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), which used to sell an average of 40,000-50,000 tonnes of naphtha a month out of Mumbai port and about 30,000 tonnes out of Vizag, did not make any May offers.

This is because HPCL is shutting a crude distillation unit at its Vizag plant for a planned maintenance either this month or next after the turnaround was delayed by at least six weeks.

"HPCL may need to divert the naphtha cargoes from Mumbai to meet domestic requirements since its Vizag plant will be shut," said another trader.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) which exported an average of about 170,000 tonnes of naphtha a month between January and April this year had only 60,000 tonnes for May.

IOC had to cancel two offers recently after a jetty in Kandla port was damaged by a collision.

Buyers hope the low Indian exports could be offset by weaker demand from Taiwan and the possibility of more European cargoes sailing in to the East.

Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, is shutting its 700,000 tonnes-per-year cracker for 40 days starting June 20.

This will be followed by a 20-day shutdown at its 1.03 million tpy cracker in August.

"Despite the limited prompt cargoes, buyers are delaying their purchases as they expect slower demand ahead but more European cargoes hitting Asian shores," said a North Asian trader.

Supplies are building up in Europe after refineries completed maintenance and slack demand from the United States. Cheaper liquefied petroleum gas has also caused European crackers to replace a larger amount of naphtha with gas. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)