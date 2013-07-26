SINGAPORE, July 26 India's August naphtha
exports are seen around 730,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday,
down 6.4 percent from July's volumes which were at their highest
this year, Reuters data showed.
But the expected marginal fall in supplies can be easily
filled by the unusual spot offers for August loading totalling
around 80,000 tonnes from Russia, Indonesia and United Arab
Emirates (UAE) as these companies do not usually offer naphtha
in the spot market.
The average spot premiums for Indian cargoes scheduled for
August loading are therefore unlikely to rise despite the
decrease in its exports, they added.
India has so far sold nearly 400,000 tonnes of naphtha for
August loading, with the average premium seen at $26 a tonne,
down slightly from July's average premium of $27 a tonne.
"India's August exports may not match those in July," said a
Singapore-based trader. "I doubt MRPL will sell five cargoes for
August as they did for July."
MRPL usually sells an average of three cargoes a month, with
some months even seeing four cargoes, each at 35,000 tonnes.
"But Asia will get quite a lot of cargoes from Europe. A
small drop in the Indian exports will not affect Asia that
much," said another trader.
Eastbound cargoes -- from regions such as Europe, the
Mediterranean and occasionally the United States -- were hitting
1 million tonnes per month on the average for naphtha.
This will be the new norm going forward.
