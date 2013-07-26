SINGAPORE, July 26 India's August naphtha exports are seen around 730,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday, down 6.4 percent from July's volumes which were at their highest this year, Reuters data showed.

But the expected marginal fall in supplies can be easily filled by the unusual spot offers for August loading totalling around 80,000 tonnes from Russia, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as these companies do not usually offer naphtha in the spot market.

The average spot premiums for Indian cargoes scheduled for August loading are therefore unlikely to rise despite the decrease in its exports, they added.

India has so far sold nearly 400,000 tonnes of naphtha for August loading, with the average premium seen at $26 a tonne, down slightly from July's average premium of $27 a tonne.

"India's August exports may not match those in July," said a Singapore-based trader. "I doubt MRPL will sell five cargoes for August as they did for July."

MRPL usually sells an average of three cargoes a month, with some months even seeing four cargoes, each at 35,000 tonnes.

"But Asia will get quite a lot of cargoes from Europe. A small drop in the Indian exports will not affect Asia that much," said another trader.

Eastbound cargoes -- from regions such as Europe, the Mediterranean and occasionally the United States -- were hitting 1 million tonnes per month on the average for naphtha.

This will be the new norm going forward. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ron Popeski)